Omokri, others protest, ask Buhari to leave London, go fix Nigerian hospitals

Some Nigerians, including the number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri have staged a protest in London, demanding president Muhammadu Buhari to leave London, return to Nigeria and fix Nigerian hospitals.

The rally, tagged #HarassBuhariOutofLondon was convened by pastor Omokri and took place today 2nd April, 2021 at the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s residence, Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London W8 7AD.

According to Omokri, “The rally was held in strict compliance with COVID19 protocols with protesters massing in groups of six.”

He said the London Metropolitan Police were called in by the Nigerian High Commission but were unable to stop the process.

After questioning Mr. Omokri and observing that the event was orderly, peaceful and not in breach of COVID19 protocols, the police allowed the protest to continue.

Speaking at the event, Omokri said Buhari left his country on the day resident…