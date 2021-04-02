Some mistakes to avoid in Ramadan

By Imam Murtadha Gusau

Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said in His Hadith:

“When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened and the gates of Hell are closed and the devils are chained.” [Bukhari]

My beloved people, from this Hadith of Prophet (Peace be upon him), it is clear that in Ramadan there is no Satan (Shaitan), therefore, the element of luring towards evil is missing, thus, the chances of doing and being good increase. Therefore, if there is something bad that occurs from a Muslim, it is his or her personal doing.

It is imperative that during Ramadan, a Muslim refrains from all such acts that are not worthy of fasting and are mistakes that should not be committed during the fast as follows:

Avoid anger: The first thing that a Muslim needs to avoid during Ramadan is anger. It is the root cause of all the evils and the outcome of it is never good. When angry, the judgment of a person gets clouded and he or she is not able to see…