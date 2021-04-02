S’West PDP nullifies suspension of Ondo East LG Chairman, eight others

The South-West Zonal Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has nullified the suspension of the chairman of the party in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr Olaniyan Fredrick Ifedayo, his Deputy, Hon. Olu Falekulo and seven other members of the Local Government Executives.

The Zonal Caretaker Committee said their suspension by the State Working Committee fell short of procedures as laid down in the party’s Constitution.

The Caretaker Committee, in a letter signed by the Zonal Secretary, Hon Daisi Akintan and addressed to the Ondo State Chairman of the party, Hon Fatai Adams, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, called for restraining and urged the chairman to always ensure that his actions were in consonance with all extant laws of the party.

The letter dated March 28, 2021, was copied to the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and others.

It reads “The Zonal Caretaker Committee received a…