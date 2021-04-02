Zulum misses ambush, as terrorists attack Borno Relief Committee

By Ndahi Marama— MAIDUGURI

Another attack on Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State by Boko Haram would have been recorded today (Friday), as the terrorists ambushed a convoy of Borno State Resettlement and Relief Committee officials.

The Relief Committee, made up of mostly commissioners and other top government officials, were coming from Baga town after routine distribution of relief items to Internally-Displaced Persons, IDPs, when they were ambushed along Maiduguri-Gajiram-Monguno Road at Jigalta village of Guzamala Local Government Area.

Recall that Governor Zulum and his entourage spent a night in Monguno last Tuesday, distributing relief items.

However, the governor joined up with his colleagues in Abuja for the inauguration of the newly-elected President of the Niger Republic.

He directed the Committee to proceed to troubled Baga for the same exercise, which went on…