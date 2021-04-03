2023: Why Fayemi Should Be in the Picture

By Obed Awowede

In less than two years from today the clock would be winding down fast on President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration. As the regime winds down, we are confronted with familiar problems – an economy that is in terrible shape, insecurity, social and ethnic conflicts.

That Nigeria is in a mess does not need anyone’s say-so. The indices, whether social or economic, are not good at all, and do not need a repeat here to make the point. If the country is working for the benefit of the political and business elite, it is clearly not working for the average Nigerian. Take the index of employment for instance, the figures tell the story in the street.

The National Bureau of Statistics’ Fourth Quarter report for 2020 released mid-March 2021, puts Nigeria’s unemployment figure at 33.3 percent as at December 2020, with underemployment at 22.8 percent, which gives a total of 56.1 percent.

What this means is that more than…