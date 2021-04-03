3 dead, 1 injured in sports’ bet shop in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Three persons today were confirmed dead after an altercation in a football betting shop at Aba branch market in Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo state.

According to the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo, in Owerri, told newsmen that trouble started when one Chidubem Mbamara, played a game of N600 and was only able to pay N150.

The situation heightened when Mbamara, went home came back with some money-making it N550 and said to have promised that he would pay the balance later.

But this did not go down well with the manager of the betting shop, Henry Obi, which result in a noisy argument between them.

Mbamara was said to have been angered to the point he went home returned with a pistol, and said to have shot Obi, in the process the bullets hit one Ebuka, who was said to have died alongside Obi. But Chibuike Iwunze who was also affected is said to be currently receiving medical attention.

However, passersby who…