Breaking: Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin is dead

Yinka Odumakin, the Spokesman for pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, is dead.
Odumakin, Vanguard gathered, died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.
A delegation of Yoruba leaders are reportedly on their way to the residence of Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo, to break the news to him.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper