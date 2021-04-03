BREAKING: Fulani herdsmen strike again in Igangan, machete farmer to point of death

By Adeola Badru

Residents of lsokun area of lgangan, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, were thrown into another confusion, as the Fulani herdsmen allegedly macheted a retired school principal, Mr. Modede Ojedokun, on his farm on Saturday afternoon.

As of the time of filing this report, he had been admitted at a private hospital in lgangan.

Vanguard News Nigeria

