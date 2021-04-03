BREAKING: Fulani herdsmen strike again in Igangan, machete farmer to point of death

By Adeola Badru
Residents of lsokun area of lgangan, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, were thrown into another confusion, as the Fulani herdsmen allegedly macheted a retired school principal, Mr. Modede Ojedokun, on his farm on Saturday afternoon.
As of the time of filing this report, he had been admitted at a private hospital in lgangan.
Vanguard News Nigeria
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper