COVID-19 and the resurrection experience

By Fr George ADIMIKE

The outbreak of COVID-19, with its pernicious effects leading to changes in habit and attitudes of people, is today being counterbalanced by societal holistic mobilization of resources for its defeat.

To defeat this invisible enemy that has routed and destabilised the world, humans are displaying the potency of their will, which trumps all challenges. Humanity struggles to fan the ember of hope beneath the ashes of this pandemic.

While those to whom God is foreign see in the COVID-19 crisis a defeat of religion, it is worth iterating that the sacred cannot be eclipsed. Attempts to delete the supernatural always manifest as the eclipse of reason. If anything, this crisis might initiate a funeral of the magical and consumerist use of religion while enhancing its proper expression.

Furthermore, it will renew it as a path to the transcendence, and launch a rediscovery of humanity and Christianity. Tellingly, neither science nor religion has all the answers…