FG accelerating Outer Marina road network repair to enable Falomo Bridge closure

Rehabilitation works are being accelerated on the Outer Marina network of roads in Lagos State to improve accessibility toward the closure of Falomo Bridge for repairs.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, made the disclosure on Saturday during inspection of Rehabilitation of Outer Marina Road and Eko Bridge through Apongbon Bridge with Access Ramps Project.

He said work had begun on the Falomo Bridge but had yet to be completed because the phase that required closure was shifted to avert gridlock as other projects were ongoing.

He said that the ongoing Rehabilitation of Outer Marina Road and Eko Bridge through Apongbon Bridge with Access Ramps Project was recording speed due to Sukuk funding.

Fashola said that accessibility was important to avert gridlock during an eight-week planned closure of the Falomo Bridge for repairs.

“We have to close the Falomo Bridge sometime this year for at least eight weeks to finish the bridge maintenance work…