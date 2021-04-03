Fish out those behind Ebonyi, Anambra killings

Says perpetrators won’t be spared

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the dastardly attack on Monday night in three communities in Íshíelu Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

The affected communities are Egedegede, Obegu and Amuzu communities.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said Buhari has directed law enforcement agencies to fish out the attackers and make them face justice.

The statement further quoted the President as saying that the perpetrators of the “heinous attack” should not be spared.

He sympathized with families and friends of those that lost loved ones, and to every member of the communities in Ebonyi State traumatised by “these despicable acts of wickedness.”

The statement also said that the President has sent a message of sympathy to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a member of the…