Gbajabiamila calls for unity amid challenges

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to use this period of Easter and pray for the country’s unity amid challenges.

Gbajabiamila said despite the challenges facing the country, there will be light at the end of the tunnel, hence the need for prayers now and always.

The Speaker called for unity of purpose among Nigerians, saying there is more that unites us as a people than that which divides us.

He said Nigeria is a great country with good people who have great potential, adding that if well harnessed, the nation and the citizens would be better for it.

He specifically called on Christians to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ, whom he described as a role model to the world.

Gbajabiamila said the life and time of Jesus Christ are a perfect example of selflessness, care, affection, compassion and service to humanity, calling on Nigerians to emulate same.

“At this time of Easter, we have to unite as…