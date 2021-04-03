Itsekiri nation slates crucial meeting for Monday in Ode Itsekiri

By Jimitota Onoyume

A meeting of Itsekiri sons and daughters has been slated for Monday, April 5th at the ancestral home of Itsekiri nation, Ode Itsekiri ( Big Warri), in Warri south local government area, Delta state A statement signed by the Iyatsere of Warri kingdom and Acting Chairman, Warri council of Chiefs and the Olu’s Advisory council, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe said the meeting would hold at 10am.

The statement was silent on the agenda. When his attention was drawn to it, Chief Amatserunleghe said an agenda may not be too necessary.

“We don’t need to put an agenda. It is a traditional meeting “, he said.

Meantime, Vanguard gathered that the meeting would acquaint Itsekiri nation on developments in the kingdom.

The statement further urged all Itsekiri sons and daughters to endeavor to attend, describing it as an important convocation .

The statement announcing the meeting reads:

