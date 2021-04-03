Lagos police arrests Aiye confraternity leader for killing rival leader

Neutralises armed robbery gang, recovers arms, ammunition, house breaking tools

The Police operatives attached to Bariga Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Segun Ezekiel, m, 24, leader of Aiye Confraternity in Bariga Area, on 31st March, 2021, for firing and killing one Taye Gbalagbala, m, 30, the alleged leader of the Eye Confraternity in Barija, on 28th March, 2021.

The suspect has been alleged to be a notorious cult leader and killer who has been terrorising the entire Bariga Area of the state. He has confessed to the crime and that he carried out the gruesome murder of the deceased in company of other three members of Aiye Confraternity in his domain.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation and possible arrest of other fleeing culprits.

In another development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa…