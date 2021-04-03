Makinde mourns Odumakin, says Yorubaland lost a true fighter

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the death of the National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, as a personal loss of a good brother and a great loss to the Yoruba race.

Makinde, who stated that the news of Odumakin’s passage came as a rude shock and leaves him in a sad mood, commiserated with Dr Joe-Okei Odumakin, wife of the late Afenifere chieftain, members of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group and the entire Yoruba nation.

He described the late Afenifere spokesman as a true Yoruba son, who embodied the ethos of Omoluabi, a dogged and true fighter of the Yoruba cause and an advocate of good governance.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as adding that Odumakin’s death has created a huge vacuum in Yorubaland and Nigeria.

The governor said: “Words failed me as I accept the news of the death of a wonderful brother and friend, a true Yoruba…