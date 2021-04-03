Oborevwori mourns Sam Obi Oborevwori mourns Sam Obi

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed shock and disbelief over the death of former Acting Governor of the State, Rt. Hon. Sam Obi.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, decried the sudden demise of Prince Sam Obi who also a former Speaker of the House, lamenting that he died at a time when his wise counsel was most needed.

Describing the late Sam Obi as a worthy politician and statesman, he said; “the demise of Rt. Hon Sam Obi is not only a loss to his immediate family, the Ute – Okpu community and Owa kingdom but a huge loss to the State as a whole.

“Here was a man who combined politics and service to God to the admiration of all. We will surely miss him”, saying “Prince Sam Obi’s legacy of dedication and service to the State as an Honourable Speaker of the House and Acting Governor of the State will continue to resonate”.

While condoling…