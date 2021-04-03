Omu Resort welcomes first zebra in Lagos

…pledges commitment to wildlife conservation, captive breeding

By Juliet Ebirim

Omu Resort has scored another first in wildlife conservation and captive breeding. The resort located at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos recorded a landmark achievement with the recent delivery of two zebras to the resort.

With the arrival of the zebras, Omu Resort officially becomes one of only a small number of zoos in Africa to have zebras grace their facilities. The development thus increases the numbers of animals in the zoo section of the resort.

Speaking on the achievement, Moji Ibhaze, General Manager of Omu Resort said: “Omu Resort has always been first.

It is a big achievement for us and we are happy to have the zebras as an addition to the other animals we have in our zoo. We are trying to promote conservation and captive breeding. We are thus extremely proud of this landmark recorded.”

Furthermore, Ibhaze said the resort is proud to be pioneering a sea world, adding that a…