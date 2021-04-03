What every Nigerian should know about COVID-19 vaccination

By Sola Ogundipe

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by “showing” the immune system an important part of the virus and “training” it to recognise and remember the pathogen without exposing the patient to the risk of disease.

Traditional vaccines do this by injecting a killed or weakened form of the virus into the human body, so the immune system recognises the invader, and begins summoning its “soldiers” – antibodies and T-cells – to get rid of it.

What does the Covid-19 vaccine do?

COVID-19 vaccine stimulates the body’s natural defences (immune system). It causes the body to produce its own protection (antibodies) against the virus. This will help to protect you against COVID-19 in the future. None of the ingredients in the vaccine can cause COVID-19.

How is vaccination done?

The vaccine is injected into a muscle usually in the upper arm. You will receive 2 injections and will be told when to return for your second injection which can be given…