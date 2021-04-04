Anglican Church set up correctional centre for troubled marriages

By: Abayomi Adeshida, Abuja

Couples who have been faced by recurrent economic and social challenges that had prevented them from the solemnization of their holy matrimony have been given a window of opportunity to participate in a correctional marriage programme by the Anglican Church in Nigeria on the second Saturday after every Easter Sunday annually.

This announcement was made public by the Primate of All Nigeria, Anglican Communion, The Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba during the general announcements to close the special service to mark the 2021 Easter Sunday at the Cathedral Church of The Advent, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

In his brief announcement of the programme nationwide, he said, “We hereby invite you all to attend a programme for the correctional marriage of some members who…