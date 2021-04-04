Bayelsa community seeks govt. intervention as criminals sack settlement

Bilabiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa has called on the state and Federal Governments to help in the restoration of normalcy after the sack of residents by criminals.

Mr David Bazigha, Chairman of, Community Development Committee (CDC) for Bilabiri 1, coastline settlement, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Saturday.

Bazigha said that the call had become imminent following the rise in criminal activities in the area which led to the death of a former Council Chairman.

“The development compels residents to flee the area. We are appealing to the state and Federal Government to salvage the Bilabiri Kingdom from criminal elements holding sway in the area and attacking residents.

”We lost the former Chairman, Aliebiri Rural Development Authority, Bilabiri Hon. Frank Seide and two others and this led to the entire settlement taking refuge elsewhere leaving the area desolate.

”The community leadership as…