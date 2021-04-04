CAN urges Nigerians to imbibe sacrificial life of Christ

Bishop John Ibenu, Chairman, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kogi chapter, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the sacrificial life of Christ to guarantee peace and security in the nation.

Ibenu disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lokoja.

He said that Nigerians should live a life of sacrifice, love and forgiveness to guarantee peaceful coexistence in the nation.

The cleric said that Easter was all about sacrifice, love, forgiveness, peace and eternal life, which were the mission of Jesus Christ on the earth according to God’s divine plans.

He urged Christians to learn to wait on God, read and speak about their faith, pray together, pray for one another, the nation, Kogi and for humanity at large.

”I congratulate Christians and the entire humanity for the crucifixion and the eventual resurrection of Jesus Christ today being Easter Sunday.

”As we mark this occasion which actually marks…