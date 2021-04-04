Coscharis splashes Easter special offer

By Theodore Opara

COSCHARIS Motors Plc has announced exclusive offers for its range of auto products for the entire period of Easter for its customers. These offers range from favourable pricing, giveaways, complementary insurance, registration and services.

Announcing the offer, the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde said: “Existing customers and new customers now have the opportunity to drive away either the Jaguar, Land Rover, BMW, Ford or Renault variants with an add-on in this Easter period.”

He said that this is another way of appreciating their numerous loyal customers who have been consistent with their patronage over the years to enjoy these special offerings to celebrate the Easter festive season.

He added: “As a way of cultivating new customers, we are equally extending this package to accommodate all our hot prospects alike to own any of our…