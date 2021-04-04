Drug trafficker arrested at Abuja airport

A drug trafficker, Goodluck Odeh, has been intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport (NAIA) in possession of two kg of heroin with a street value of N564 million.

A statement by the Director, Publicity and Advocacy, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, in Abuja, said the heroin was found concealed in the lining of a false bottom on his suitcase.

NDLEA identified the 40-year-old suspect as hailing from Ikpoba Okha Local Government, Edo.

According to the agency, Odeh was arrested at the departure lounge of the NAIA during an outward clearance of Ethiopian aircraft 911 en route Addis Ababa to Italy.

“Under interrogation, Odeh claimed he has been living in Italy since 2015, when he got into the country through Libya.

“ I work as a labourer on a farm in Italy, with a pay of about 50 Euro a day. I also works as a flyer distributor when the farming season is over and I make as much as…