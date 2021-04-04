Easter Message: Again, Kukah hits FG, says Nigeria’s troubles increasing steadily

Adds: Nigeria drifting apart irreversibly

….Terrorism, banditry consuming Nigeria before Buhari’s watch

…Death of empathy from those in power, nation’s greatest tragedy

…Fight against corruption fundamentally flawed

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, took another swipe at the Federal Government, on Sunday, saying that Nigeria’s troubles were growing by the day while the nation’s leadership paid deaf ears to warnings of an impending disaster in the country.

He said issues associated with insecurity, separatist agitation and poverty would have to be addressed in order to avert Nigeria’s date with destiny.

Kukah stated this in his Easter message titled: ‘Nigeria: Before Our Glory Departs’, which was made available to journalists by the National Director, Social Communications, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Padre Mike Umoh, in Abuja.

The Bishop noted that governments resort to…