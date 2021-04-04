Easter: Obasa sues for peace, calls for collective consciousness on security

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa has asked Nigerians to shun any form of violence capable of setting the country ablaze rather they should tolerate one another for peaceful co-existence.

He made this admonition in his Easter message to citizens of the country, noting that the present situation calls for everyone to be security conscious, maintain peace, and support the government in its efforts to make Nigeria greater.

Obasa, in a statement issued on Saturday by his media office in Lagos, commended the executive, legislative and judicial arms of the Lagos government for sustaining the peace enjoyed by residents of the State.

“It is obvious we are facing difficult times and these times call for drastic measures. We have to take a look at the various suggestions and reports available to us on how best to unify the country, engage the youth, reduce unemployment and boost the nation’s economy.

“We are aware…