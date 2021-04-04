Easter: Sen. Tinubu urged Nigerians to keep faith

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, (APC-Lagos Central) has urged the Christian faithful to imbibe the teachings of Jesus in their conduct and relationship with others as they celebrate Easter.

In a statement on Saturday in Lagos, Tinubu also congratulated all Christians in her senatorial district and Nigeria on this important day.

The senator said the resurrection of Jesus, the reason for Easter, was the foundation of the Christian faith.

“It is not only the promise of eternity, but it is also the guarantee of a life of victory, here on earth.

“It is a great privilege to witness another commemoration of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“More than ever, we must bring to bear on our outlook, on life and our nation, regardless of what the situation around us may be and how things may seem, that despair is not an option.

“While we keep the faith, we must also ensure that we embody the teachings of Jesus in our speech, conduct and relationship with others around…