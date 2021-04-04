JAMB warns operators of cybercafes, tutorial centres against use of logo

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has warned operators of cybercafes, tutorial centres and other entities against the use of its logo.

This was as it regretted that “fraudulent operators of cybercafes, tutorial centres and other entities have formed the habit of deceiving hapless candidates through using the Board’s logo and name to defraud and extort them.”

A statement by the board’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocols, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said its Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede gave the warning “in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Friday, 2nd April 2021, while handing over some operators of cybercafes, tutorial centres and other such operators to security agents.”

The statement quoted Oloyede as saying: “It is a criminal offence for one to use the Board’s name and logo when one is not licensed by the Board to do so for any reason.”

The statement read in full: “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has…