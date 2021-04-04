JIFORM grieves over Odumakin’s death

…Says Afenifere, Nigeria lost a Gem

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

JOURNALISTS International Forum For Migration, JIFORM, Saturday, expressed sadness over the sudden demise of the National Publicity Secretary of the Apex Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Comrade Yinka Odumakin.

JIFORM in a statement by its President, Ajibola Abayomi said the death of Comrade Yinka Odumakin “remains a rude shock and one of the saddest incidents that forced an unprepared sorrowful reaction from JIFORM.

While condoling the Yoruba nation over the death of Comrade Yinka Odumakin, a brave activist, Ajibola decried that Afenifere and Nigeria have lost a rare gem.

The JIFORM with over 300 Journalists across the globe covering migration matters, described the death of the Afenifere’s spokesperson “as a painful exit of a resourceful journalist who dedicated the greater part of his life to humanity and the struggle for the enthronement of good governance and justice for all…