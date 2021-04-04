NCAA audit report indicts Azman Air

***says airline does not have qualify operational personnel

By Lawani Mikairu

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, audit report has indicted Azman Air whose operations was suspended recently to enable the regulator carry out safety audit of the airline.

The audit focused on the airline operations, airworthiness, training, licensing, financial health and any other area determined to be necessary during the exercise .

Director General, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu in the 19 page audited report, signed and dated April 2, 2021, listed areas Azman airline defaulted.

The report says, “in the case of Management personnel required for Commercial Air transport Operations, Azman Air was found not to be in compliance with the provisions of Nig.CARs 9.2.2.2 (a) and (e) (2) with regards to provision of resources and discharge of the duties of the Accountable Manager.”

“This is evidenced by complete non­-staffing of the Safety Management Department and staffing of the Quality…