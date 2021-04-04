Odumakin: Mimiko commiserates with Afenifere, says Nigeria has lost true patriot

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has commiserated with the Afenifere over the demise of its spokesperson Mr Yinka Odumakin saying Nigeria has lost a True Patriot

Mimiko, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, John Paul Akinduro, said Nigeria has lost a prominent voice in the fight for true federalism and unity of the nation.

“Yinka was a quintessential Nigerian who epitomised noble and progressive activist ethos. His undying passion for the Nigerian project was palpable right from his days as a student union activist.”

Mimiko also described the late Afenifere spokesperson as “a progressive activist and democrat whose struggle for Nigeria’s return to democracy cannot be quantified.

“He was one of the leading voices that fought successive military regimes to enthrone democratic governance.

“Though his death is a painful and personal loss, I urge all to seek solace in the fact that Yinka lived a remarkable life. He…