Things will get better for Nigeria, Osinbajo encourages Nigerians

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Sunday, encouraged Nigerians to “have great hope that things are going to get better for the country”.

Osinbajo stated this during a brief chat with journalists after the Easter Sunday service at the Aso Villa Chapel earlier today.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo prayed that Nigeria will experience the grace and mercy of God

The statement was titled, ‘Osinbajo’s Easter Message To Nigerians: All Will Be Well With Our Country’.

“I just want to thank God for our nation, and pray that our nation will experience the grace and mercy of God in so many different ways that we are expecting His grace and mercy. All will be well in Jesus name,” Akande quoted the vice-president as saying.

While wishing Nigerians a Happy Easter celebration, the VP added that the message of Easter is a message of the special and exceeding love and grace of God.

Osinbajo said,…