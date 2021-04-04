VIDEO: Emotions, chants as civil society group pay condolence visit to Joe Odumakin

Video by Lamidi Bamidele

Members of civil society group group on Easter Sunday, paid a condolence visit to Dr Joe, wife of late Yinka Odumakin, who passed on Saturday 3rd April, 2021.

The group chant solidarity songs with Yinka Odumakin’s name recognised as a hero of democracy, but emotion betray some of the activists as they couldn’t hold back their tears.

Vanguard News Nigeria

