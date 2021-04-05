By Chioma Obinna

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, has said that the Federal Government was committed to building a healthy system that guarantees universal access to comprehensive, efficient, affordable, adequate, equitable, and quality healthcare for all Nigerians.

Making the assertion while commissioning the state-of-the-art Modular Theatre Complex and Amenity Ward at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, Mamora said the Federal Ministry of Health was working assiduously in ensuring that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Health Sector Next Level Agenda of 2019 is realised.

His words: “I am glad that the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, NOHIL, is also engaging private investors and philanthropists in the provision of comprehensive healthcare delivery to Nigerians.”

Mamora said the present administration was also encouraging private investors to partner with the Federal Government so as to provide quality healthcare…