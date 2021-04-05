How seeking for sponsorship of university inspired my building a church – Oshiomhole

By Ozioruva Aliu

It was a gathering of political heavyweights across the three senatorial districts of Edo state and country particularly of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stock including the deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shiabu when the former governor of Edo state and former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole donated a multi-million naira church edifice for St Joseph Catholic Church in his Iyamho home town.

At the dedication of the church and its Canonical Erection to a Parish, Oshiomhole said he got the inspiration for the design of the church while he was looking for sponsors for the state-owned Edo University whose academic activities would not be truncated by strikes and unstable academic calendar.

He said “I wanted a faith-based organisation particularly the Catholic Church to manage the University. I had the opportunity of visiting the Loyola College in Abuja and some Loyola Universities in the US so we visited their…