Lagos agog as Pinnick kicks off new Nigeria Beach Soccer League

The Elegushi Beach in Nigeria’s commercial city, Lagos was set agog when Member of world football governing body, FIFA’s Council, Executive Committee Member of CAF, and President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick officially kicked off the new Nigeria Beach Soccer League. The League, which is the baby project of the Amaju Pinnick-led Board is also supported by Beach Soccer Worldwide, and Africa Beach Soccer Union.

Speaking on the sidelines after the inauguration, Mr. Pinnick, who was in company with NFF 1st Vice President, Barr Seyi Akinwunmi, Nigeria Beach Soccer League Coordinator, Mahmoud Hadejia and other officials, said he was excited to be part of the historical moment, and that he was at the event despite his busy schedule, to reiterate the NFF’s endorsement, whilst also pledging his total support for the newly formed Nigeria Beach Soccer Association.

“I’m not going talk much today because I’m very excited that we are finally…