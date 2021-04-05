Nobody can stop Kukah from speaking against bad governance — Onaiyekan

Adds: He spoke for God and the masses

…Says Kukah not preparing a coup against Buhari

…OBJ, Gumi call for amnesty to bandits, the cosmetic solution to nation’s insecurity

…Biafra, Odu’a separatist agitations genuine cries of anguish, despair from the masses

…Advocates restructuring as a panacea to secessionist agenda

…Tells political leaders to back up Easter messages with relevant actions

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Emeritus, Catholicolic Archbishop of Abuja, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan, on Monday, said that nobody can stop the Bishop of Sokoto, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, from speaking against bad governance in the country.

The Presidency had described the bashing of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration by Kukah as ungodly, accusing him of playing partisan politics in his Easter message.

But Onaiyekan, who appeared as a guest on AIT’s breakfast show, Kakaaki , in Abuja, said that he believed that genuine religious leaders had a role to play in…