Pyrates berates Buhari over UK medical trip

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his latest trip to the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in statement he signed on behalf of the organisation entitled: “President Buhari’s Foreign Medical Trip: Symptom of a National Malady” noted that were Buhari a private he reserves the right to do as he wishes but as President of Nigeria “it is both unethical and embarrassing that the President would so publicly signal a vote of no confidence in the healthcare system of the country he presides over.”

“We need no reminders that millions of Nigerians are left to the weak and inefficient healthcare system that their President so visibly disdains since they cannot have foreign medical trips paid for from the public treasury.

“The timing of this latest medical tourism is tragically poignant, coming the same week the National Association of Resident Doctors…