Rehabilitate bandits willing to surrender, Obasanjo, Gumi tell FG

By James Ogunnaike

FORMER president Olusegun Obasanjo and prominent Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to rehabilitate bandits who are willing to surrender.

The call was made after Gumi led a delegation to meet with Obasanjo in Abeokuta, in Ogun State.

A source present at the meeting told Vanguard that the choice of Chief Obasanjo by Gumi, was based on the fact that the former president is a critical stakeholder and a respected elder statesman to discuss such issues with.

Gumi briefed Obasanjo on his recent peace advocacy visits to the Fulani bandits in the North, with the hope that government would understand the situation better and adopt his suggestions as the best possible way of ending the current insecurity crisis.

Those on the entourage of Sheik Gumi included Prof. Usman Yusuf, Mallam Tukur Mamu, Dr. Umar Ardo, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Suleiman Gumi, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu and Mallam Buba…