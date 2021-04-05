By Owei Lakemfa

THERE is virtual chaos in the country today. The right hand does not seem to know what the left is doing. The presence or absence of President Muhammadu Buhari in the country, makes no difference; the country is on some autopilot. The tragedy is that we did not design the system that seems to control the trajectory of the country.

So the position of the Presidency, that despite weeks of the President’s projected absence in Britain for his seasonal medical tourism, he does not need to handover control of the country to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is quite correct. Frankly, there is nothing to handover. The main problem of Nigeria is that yesterday we did not prepare for today; today we are not learning from yesterday and are not preparing for tomorrow.

However, our decision today can assure us of collective prosperity tomorrow or mutually assured destruction. We can begin with a collective decision to rid our country of the ravaging bandits and terrorists…