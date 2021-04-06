Breaking: Covid-19: 2021 WASSCE postpones exams indefinitely

By Elizabeth Osayande

The conduct of 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for school candidates has been postponed indefinitely due to the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday in Lagos over the release of results of WASSCE for private candidates 2021- first series, head of the body, Mr. Patrick Areghan explained that the pandemic distorted academic calendar, hence it was not possible to hold the examination in May/June.

His words: “Let me also use this opportunity to dispel remours being peddled about by some people regarding the conduct of the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2021. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still very much felt in the education sector.

“The academic calendar has been distorted. It will, therefore, not be possible to have the examination in May/June this year. A convenient International Timetable for the conduct of the examination will soon be released.

