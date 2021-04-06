Easter: Let’s make sacrifice for Nigeria’s survival — Tegbe

By Adeola Badru

As the clamour for Yoruba self-determination is gathering momentum, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Mogaji Olasunkunmi Tegbe, has advised those making the move to have a rethink, adding that, secession could not effectively solve the security challenges in the southwest.

He urged them to dissipate their energy on other ways to make the country more united to battle the insecurity from all fronts.

Tegbe, in his Easter message to Nigerians, made available to Vanguard yesterday said: “They should rather channel their agitation towards quality governance and devolution of power. They should make their leaders more accountable.”

“We have what it takes to bounce back; We will survive this trying time. Let all our leaders come together and chart a new path for the country. We must be united.”

“This season is about love and self-sacrifice for the good of others, which are the essences of the Easter celebration, as exemplified…