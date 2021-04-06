India donates 100,000 doses of Covishield vaccines to Nigeria

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

India has donated 100,000 doses of COVISHIELD vaccines to Nigeria.

A statement by High Commission of India in Nigeria, Tuesday evening, said the consignment was delivered to the country through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA.

The statement read in full: “These 100,000 doses of vaccines, manufactured at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturing facility, arrived at the Abuja airport from Mumbai via Addis Ababa on 26 March 2021 at 1200 hrs.

“The consignment was delivered to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) by the High Commission of India.

“The Covishield vaccine manufactured at the Serum Institute of India is the first COVID-19 vaccine approved by NAFDAC, Nigeria.

”Its first lot of 3.92 million doses of vaccines under COVAX had reached Nigeria on 2 March 2021.

“The bilateral donation of 100,000 doses of Covishield vaccines is in fulfilment of…