Innocent Chukwuma worked for democracy, TMG mourns- Vanguard News

The Transition Monitoring Group, TMG, has expressed sadness at the passing of rights activist, Innocent Chukwuna, noting that he worked to ensure democracy was enthroned in the country.

TMG expressed their sorrow in a statement by its Chairman, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, who added that late Chukwuma was a pioneer trustee of TMG and a past Chairman,

According to TMG, we received “with great shock and sadness the news of the demise of Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, who was a pioneer trustee of its board and founding Executive Director of CLEEN Foundation.

“Late Innocent Chukwuma also steered the affairs of TMG as its chairman between 2006 and 2008, where he brought to bear his capacity for hard work, brilliance and commitment to his cherished pedigree.

“He worked assiduously and tirelessly in ensuring that an effective electoral and democratic governance is put in place in…