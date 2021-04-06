International flights resume in Kano airport after 13 months

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Activities gradually picking up at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, as international flights operations restarted after 13 months closure.

An Ethiopian flight with 11 passengers on board landed and departed the airport at about 3 pm with 80 others living in the country.

Regional General Manager, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN in MAKIA, Gambo Abubakar Aboki, said the operation is a test-run to determine the level of preparedness for full operations at the International Wing of the airport.

Aboki said, with the level of logistics and Covid-19 protocols put in place, it is hoped that full operations for international flights will resume in a few days time as directed by the Presidential TaskForce on Covid-19 (PTF).

He further stated that the test will help them brace up for future challenges with the view to addressing such unforeseen circumstances while all International activities will be transferred to the New Terminal of…