Learn from Afonja’s mistake, youth leaders tell S’East govs

…Say Fulani herders on hidden mission in S’East

By Steve Oko

A Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has cautioned governors in the zone particularly Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; and his Ebonyi State counterpart, David Umahi; to learn from the fate of the late Oba of Ilorin, Afonja, who received Fulani migrants in his kingdom against the will of his subjects only to get killed afterwards by his visitors.

COSEYL’s note of warning is coming on the heels of last week’s simultaneous killings in Enugu and Ebonyi communities by herdsmen.

The youths regretted that South East Leaders are yet to wake to the realities and the true motive of strangers in the zone pretending to be herders.

COSEYL in a joint press statement by its President General, Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem; and Secretary, Comrade Kanice Igwe, asked South East Leaders not to allow the zone to be taken over by invaders.

The statement read in part: “We call on Governor Umahi to learn from what…