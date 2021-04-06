Nigeria oil production falls by 10.25%

By Obas Esiedesa

Nigeria’s total crude oil and condensate production from January to October 2020 fell by 10.25 percent when compared to similar period in 2019, latest data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has shown.

Data contained in the NNPC monthly financial and operational report for November 2020 showed that for the eight months period, total oil and condensate production for January to October 2020 was 553.59 million barrels.

The figure for January to October, 2019 was 616.87 million barrels.

The report also revealed that production in September 2020 was 47.82 million barrels, a 23 percent decline from the 62.10 million barrels produced in September, 2019.

The data also showed that oil and condensate production for August 2020 was 51.15 million barrels, a drop of 20.87 percent when compared to 64.64 million barrels produced in August 2019.

For July 2020, production fell by 21.57 percent to 51.26 million barrels, compared to 65.36 million barrels…