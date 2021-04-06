We’ll ensure potato value chain achieves full potential — FG

As stakeholders move to galvanize value

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As agribusiness continues to receive a boost as the nation’s new economic lifeline, the Federal Government, yesterday, assured full realisation of potential in the potato value chain.

This assurance was made by the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Hajia Karima Babangida, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development at ‘The Potato Value Chain Stakeholders Meeting on Adoption and Utilization Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato OFSP,’ held in Oshogbo, Osun State.

According to Babangida government also seeks a collective way to map out a road map for the Potato Value Chain in the South-West region and the country at large.

She further stated that the Ministry is firmly committed to supporting the Agricultural drive of the Buhari-led administration in the bid to achieve diversification of the economy and massively create jobs for the teeming youths.

She said, “It is imperative to reiterate the…