6 million ammunition in circulation in Nigeria,says ex-Head of State,Abdulsalami

*Adds: 80,000 have died due to insecurity

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THERE are 6 million ammunition in illegal circulation in Nigeria,the former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar,rtd.,has said.

The ex-Nigerian military leader also said the insecurity ravaging the country has so far claimed over 80,000 lives, expressing concern that the proliferation of all calibre of weapons in the country may tear the country apart unless the situation was arrested urgently.

Abubakar regretted that the number of weapons has heightened insecurity in the country and led to over 80,000 deaths and close to 3 million Internally Displaced Persons,IDPs in the country.

The National Peace Commitee,NPC Chairman,spoke at a dialogue session of the committee with key stakeholders in Abuja,Wednesday.

” The proliferation of all calibre of weapons not only in our sub-region in general and in Nigeria in particular is worrying. It is estimated that there are over 6 million of such weapons…