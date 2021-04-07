A basic knowledge of The Nigerian Stock Exchange demutualisation

The recent news of the demutualisationof the Nigerian Stock Exchange flooded the markets with great excitement following its long anticipation. But while a welcome development, a lot of investors still find the term and concept a bit too highfaluting.

This article, while not a detailed exposé on the subject, looks to throw some light on what it really means and the opportunities it affords you as an investor.

In simple terms, the demutualisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange means that the Exchange has moved from operating as a not-for-profit, member owned entity and has become a profit-driven, limited liability company which is accountable to its shareholders. It essentially separates ownership and voting rights from the right of access to trading and represents a clear departure from the traditional operation of a securities exchange. It is a new dispensation in the development of stock exchanges across the world that is gaining more prominence in recent times.

The most…