Azman Air apologizes to NCAA DG, Minister over false allegations

By Lawani Mikairu

Azman Air Tuesday apologised to the Director General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, over false allegations made by a staff of the airline against the Director General.

The airline also extended the apology to the authority and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika for the embarrassment the published allegations would have caused them.

According to a statement signed by Azman Air‘s Accountable Manager, Muhammad Hadi Abdulmunaf and released Tuesday night, the airline said it has established that the letter containing the false allegations actually came from a staff of the airline, to management’s disappointment.

The statement by the airline read: “On March 21, 2021, we issued a press statement expressing our surprise and shock at a publication credited to us in which the integrity and reputation of the Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, came under attack as a result of the decision taken by the regulator…